Excise gatecrash 'Nirvana' party in Thiruvananthapuram, confiscate drugs, arrest 20

Thiruvananthapuram: The excise enforcement gatecrashed a party that involved drug use at a resort in Karakkad here on Sunday.

At least 20 persons, including an accused in a murder case have reportedly been arrested in connection with the illegal party that began on Saturday.

Hashish oil, MDMA and other chemical substances used for illegal recreational purposes were confiscated from the resort.

An excise official told Manorama News that barring a few that had arrived for partying alone, the majority was on drugs.

According to officials, the organisers initially contacted their guests through a WhatsApp group before extending invites through an Instagram account named Nirvana.

(to be updated)