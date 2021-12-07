Saiju's drug trail leads to cinema world's underbelly

Kochi: Saiju M Thankachan, the main accused in the case involving the death of two models in a road accident in Kochi, used to regularly supply drugs to many people in the film industry.

The investigation team has obtained crucial information regarding his connections with the cinema world.

Since the photographs of cinema people have not been found in Saiju's phone, the police believes that other than supplying drugs to them, he was not given access to their house parties.

Saiju's statements also contained the details of the Kozhikode gang which used to bring chemical drugs to Kochi from Bengaluru.

The crime branch has received direction from above to complete the investigations into drug transactions connected with the death of the models and file the chargesheet at the earliest.

After filing the chargesheet, the Crime Branch has been asked to conduct a detailed investigation into other drug trafficking cases in which Saiju is an accused.

The central anti-drug investigation agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is closely monitoring the progress of the case involving Saiju.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that in the chat Saiju had on July 26, 2021 under the fake name Saira Banu, there are details related to hunting and guns.