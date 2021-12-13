Kin of brain-dead Thiruvananthapuram youth give nod to harvest his organs

Thiruvananthapuram: The organs of a brain-dead youth hailing from Perukavu in Vilavurkkal in Thiruvananthapuram district is set to give a new lease of life to several people. His family has given the consent to organ donation once his death is confirmed.

N Biju Kumar, 44, was proclaimed brain dead by doctors on Sunday, a day after he suffered a heart attack.

The procedures for organ donation were completed as per the Mrithasanjeevani programme of the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing after Biju's family gave consent for donation to those who need it.

The organ donation process would conclude on Monday.

Biju's cremation would be held on Monday noon.

Narayanan Nair and Bhanumathi Amma are his parents. He is survived by wife Meera and daughter Sree Nandana.

He was an employee on contract engaged by the data entry wing of the Thiruvananthapuram edition of the Malayala Manorama.