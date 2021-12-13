Kin of brain-dead Thiruvananthapuram youth give nod to harvest his organs

Our Correspondent
Published: December 13, 2021 10:29 AM IST
N Biju Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram: The organs of a brain-dead youth hailing from Perukavu in Vilavurkkal in Thiruvananthapuram district is set to give a new lease of life to several people. His family has given the consent to organ donation once his death is confirmed.

RELATED ARTICLES

N Biju Kumar, 44, was proclaimed brain dead by doctors on Sunday, a day after he suffered a heart attack.

The procedures for organ donation were completed as per the Mrithasanjeevani programme of the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing after Biju's family gave consent for donation to those who need it.

The organ donation process would conclude on Monday.

Biju's cremation would be held on Monday noon.

Narayanan Nair and Bhanumathi Amma are his parents. He is survived by wife Meera and daughter Sree Nandana.

He was an employee on contract engaged by the data entry wing of the Thiruvananthapuram edition of the Malayala Manorama.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout