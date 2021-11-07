Usha Boban, brain dead Oachira native, saves five through organ donation

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 07, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Usha Boban.

Thiruvananthapuram: Oachira-native Usha Boban, who was declared brain dead after a road accident, will live on through five persons after her family agreed to organ donation.

Usha's liver, two kidneys and cornea of both eyes were transplanted through Mrithasanjeevani, the state government's organ sharing registry.

It is the 12th organ donation initiated through Mrithasanjeevani this year.

RELATED ARTICLES

Usha had met an accident while riding pillion on a scooter with her husband. She was undergoing treatment at the KIMS Hospital before being declared brain dead.

Lauding the family's decision to donate her organs, Health Minister Veena George said that they showed immense courage amid such heavy loss.

The organ transplant procedures were initiated on Sunday evening by a team comprising KIMS transplant co-ordinator Dr Praveen Muraleedharan, transplant procurement manager Dr Muralikrishnan and co-ordinator Shabeer.

A kidney and liver were harvested for patients at KIMS while the second kidney was donated for a patient admitted to the Medical College. The cornea from Usha's eyes went for patients at the government eye hospital in the capital.

The funeral will be held at the premises of her house on Monday.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout