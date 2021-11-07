Thiruvananthapuram: Oachira-native Usha Boban, who was declared brain dead after a road accident, will live on through five persons after her family agreed to organ donation.

Usha's liver, two kidneys and cornea of both eyes were transplanted through Mrithasanjeevani, the state government's organ sharing registry.

It is the 12th organ donation initiated through Mrithasanjeevani this year.

Usha had met an accident while riding pillion on a scooter with her husband. She was undergoing treatment at the KIMS Hospital before being declared brain dead.

Lauding the family's decision to donate her organs, Health Minister Veena George said that they showed immense courage amid such heavy loss.

The organ transplant procedures were initiated on Sunday evening by a team comprising KIMS transplant co-ordinator Dr Praveen Muraleedharan, transplant procurement manager Dr Muralikrishnan and co-ordinator Shabeer.

A kidney and liver were harvested for patients at KIMS while the second kidney was donated for a patient admitted to the Medical College. The cornea from Usha's eyes went for patients at the government eye hospital in the capital.

The funeral will be held at the premises of her house on Monday.