Student dies after getting trapped between train and platform at Thrissur railway station

Thrissur: A 21-year-old student died as he was crushed between the platform and a moving train at the Thrissur railway station on Friday.

The tragedy occurred as Milan, son of Changanassery native Mathai Sebastian, slipped while trying to board a moving train.

The accident happened while Milan tried to board the Sabari Express after buying food from the platform around 11:30am on Friday.

A student of the Leeds Academy in Palakkad, Milan was on his way back home. He got off at the Thrissur railway station to buy food and water. The train had already started moving as he was about to board. But as he tried to get on the train, he fell and was trapped between the platform and the train, according to the railway police.

Though the onlookers tried to lift him on to the platform, their efforts were in vain. The train was stopped by pulling the emergency chain. Though he was alive when he was pulled out, he died by the time he was taken to the district hospital.

His legs had been crushed in the accident.

Milan's parents are abroad.