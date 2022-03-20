COVID: Kerala logs 596 fresh cases, all districts except Ernakulam record fewer than 100 cases

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 20, 2022 06:06 PM IST Updated: March 20, 2022 06:18 PM IST
Representational image.

Kerala on Sunday reported 596 fresh infections of COVID-19 and 908 recoveries leaving 5,812 active cases.

Ernakulam was the only district that had more that 100 fresh cases (122) on the day.

Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on the day was 3.20% after 18,590 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

No recent fatalities were added to the COVID list while 24 previously undocumented deaths were made official by the health department taking the toll to 67,339.

Of the fresh cases, 568 contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection in 25 remains unknown. Besides, three healthcare workers were infected on the day.

Kottayam district recorded the highest number of recoveries (206) followed by Ernakulam (192) and Thiruvananthapuram (116).

There are 18,746 under observation in the state, of whom 18,073 are in home/institutional quarantine and 673 in hospitals.

 

District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam, 122
Thiruvananthapuram, 75
Kozhikode, 55
Kottayam, 51
Idukki, 48
Thrissur, 41
Kollam, 39
Alappuzha, 32
Kannur, 32
Pathanamthitta, 29
Palakkad, 25
Malappuram, 23
Wayanad, 19
Kasaragod, 5

