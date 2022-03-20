Tanker lorry strike begins, pumps stock up fuel

Kochi: Tanker lorry owners operating at the plants of the oil companies such as BPCL and HPCL here have decided to go on agitation from Monday against the decision to charge 13 percent service tax from them.

The agitation by the Petroleum Products Transporters' Welfare Association is going to cripple the fuel supply services.

Almost 600 lorries supplying petroleum products will be off the road as part of the agitation.

The office-bearers of the association said that though they held discussions with the oil companies, no solution could be reached. They demanded that the government should intervene to find a solution to their complaints.

Anticipating a shortage in supply, the fuel pumps in the state have stocked up fuel to maximum capacity. The tanker lorries were filled at the BPCL, HPCL depots in Irumpanam and transferred to the pumps even on Sunday.

Tanker lorries belonging to Indian Oil company are not participating in the strike. The authorities are trying to manage the fuel supply with the help of tanker lorries belonging to petrol pump owners.