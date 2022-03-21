POCSO case: 64-year-old gets 74-year prison term for abusing grandson

Thodupuzha: A special fast-track court in Idukki on Monday sentenced a 64-year-old man to a 74-year jail term for sexually abusing his seven-year-old grandson.

The accused has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1,60,000.

However, the accused need only serve 20 years of his sentence.

The incident happened in 2019 under the Murickassery station limit. The grandfather was booked by Murickassery police based on a complaint filed by the kid's aunt, who was witness to the crime.

The child's father had turned hostile during the trial to save the accused.

The fine will entirely be used for the welfare and protection of the child. The special court has also directed the Legal Services Authority to pay the survivor a compensation of Rs 50,000.