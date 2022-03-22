Keralites among several Indian fishermen released by Seychelles

Chennai: The Seychelles authorities have set free 58 Indian fishermen who were detained a fortnight ago on charges of violating their territorial waters. The released fishermen include six from southern Kerala.

The Seychelles Coast Guard had detained 58 fishermen from India early this month. Of them 25 including six from Kerala were arrested on March 11 by the Seychelles maritime wing.

The arrested fishermen had arrived on two boats. They had set out from Dathur in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

While the skippers of the boats were taken to prisons in Seychelles, the workers were held captive on the boats. The boats are reportedly owned by Soosainayakam and Antony.

Earlier, 33 fishermen who set sail from Kochi on three boats on February 22 were imprisoned by the Seychelles authorities.

The Seychelles Coast Guard is the maritime arm of the Seychelles People's Defence Force.

Seychelles is an island country in the Indian Ocean off East Africa.