COVID: Kerala logs 424 fresh cases; TPR at 2.37%

Kerala on Tuesday reported 424 fresh cases of coronavirus at a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 2.37%.

At least 17,846 samples were tested in Kerala in the last 24 hours.

At least 528 recoveries from COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on the day leaving 3,555 active cases in the state.

No recent fatalities were COVID-related while 22 previously undocumented deaths were added to the official list that has increased to 67,844.

Ernkulam district reported the highest number of cases (104 followed by Kottayam (66) and Thiruvananthapuram (56).

Of the fresh cases, 358 contracted the virus through contacts while the source of infection in 35 remains unknown. At least three healthcare workers were infected on the day.

On the recovery front, Ernakulam posted 110 followed by Thiruvananthapuram (79) and Kottayam (78).

At least 55 fresh admissions were reported on the day taking the total to 310. At least 13,569 are under observation in the state, of whom 13,259 are in home/institutional quarantine.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam 104

Kottayam 66

Thiruvananthapuram 56

Pathanamthitta 29

Thrissur 28

Kollam 27

Kozhikode 25

Idukki 23

Kannur 18

Alappuzha 17

Palakkad 16

Malappuram 8

Wayanad 7

Kasaragod 0