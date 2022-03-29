Kozhikode: A man killed himself after setting on fire a woman's bedroom at a house in Nadapuram Jathiyeri Kallumal here on Tuesday.

Rathnesh, 42, set himself ablaze after planting a fire at the woman's house at around 2am on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, Rathnesh climbed up to the woman's bedroom using a ladder and forced open the door to set the room on fire. A neighbour alerted the local residents on spotting the fire.

When the locals rushed to the site, he climbed down from the terrace and set himself ablaze after pouring petrol over himself and gulping it down. As the flames engulfed him, Rathnesh collapsed near the gate of the house, they said.

The woman, her brother and sister-in-law, who sustained injuries from the fire, have been admitted to a private hospital in Vadakara. The woman's wedding was fixed for April.

Rathnesh, who worked as an electrician, lived just 500 metres away from the house. His mortal remains have been transferred to the Vadakara Government Hospital mortuary.

A police team under Nadapuram DySP T P Jacop and Valayam CI A Ajish has begun the inquest proceedings.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a psychiatrist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)