Notification for SilverLine land acquisition is legal: Kerala HC

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 29, 2022 11:54 AM IST

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking to quash the notification on the acquisition of land for the SilverLine project.

Since, the semi-high speed rail project is not part of the Indian Railways, there is no requirement for a separate notification from the Centre, the Kerala HC observed.

The court said that the notification was legal.

The social impact study of the K-Rail's SilverLine project being carried out is part of acquiring land for the rail corridor, according to a gazette notification issued on October 5.

The State government reiterated that the land will be acquired only after receiving the Centre's approval.

While referring to the notification that mentioned the purpose of the survey is for acquisition, the government said it was merely technical.

