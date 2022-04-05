COVID: After weeks, Kerala reports more daily positives than recoveries; Active cases at 2,507

After several days, Kerala reported more daily positive cases than recoveries from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

While 282 recovered from the infection on Tuesday, 354 fresh cases were confirmed. There are 2,507 active cases in the state.

The last time positive cases had surpassed daily recoveries was on March 15 when 1,193 were infected and 1,034, cured.

Kerala has, otherwise, been on a recovery path with almost a 200% drop in active case tally since February 2 when there were 3,78,035 COVID patients in the state.

For the third day in a row, no fresh fatalities were reported in Kerala from coronavirus. However, with the inclusion of 67 previously undocumented deaths, Kerala's COVID toll has reached 68,196.

Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on the day was 2.03% after 17,360 samples were tested in the state.

Ernakulam logged the most number of cases among districts (94), followed by Thiruvananthapuram (79) and Kottayam (30).

 

District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam 94
Thiruvananthapuram 79
Kottayam 31
Pathanamthitta 30
Kozhikode 30
Thrissur 25
Kannur 15
Kollam 14
Idukki 10
Palakkad 10
Alappuzha 8
Malappuram 7
Wayanad 1
Kasaragod 0

