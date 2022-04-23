HC stays arrest of actor Baburaj in a Munnar land fraud case

The High Court of Kerala has issued a stay on the arrest of actor Baburaj in a land fraud case.

Kothamangalam-native S Arun Kumar had filed a complaint in which he said the actor leased his resort at Kambiline in Munnar for Rs 40 lakh by concealing the legality of the deal.

According to Arun Kumar, there is a restriction on leasing out the property in the Pallivasal Panchayat. But Baburaj allegedly kept the matter under wraps when he leased out the resort for 11 months in February 2020, Arun Kumar has claimed.

He has alleged that the resort is situated on a property that is part of the infamous Vrindavan Pattayams issued in 1993.

The Vrindavan Pattayams are alleged bogus titles named after the lodge in Idukki, where they were forged, by three persons in collusion with revenue officials.

Arun Kumar said Baburaj refused to cancel the lease agreement when he had pointed out the legal issues and claimed that he filed a police complaint as directed by a court.

The police said Baburaj refused to turn up despite being issued summons repeatedly.

Meanwhile, Baburaj has refuted the allegations. The actor said he approached a court after Arun Kumar defaulted on 11 months' rent.

The court then barred him from operating the resort and the case is ongoing, Baburaj said. The actor has claimed that the complaint is an attempt to defame him.