'Cyberattack crossing all limits': Reshma’s family threatens suicide

Kannur: The family of PM Reshma, who was arrested for allegedly giving shelter to a murder accused at her house, have said that they would have no other option but end their lives if the cyberattack is not stopped.

“The cyberattack is crossing all limits and we have no other way out,” the family members said.

“But we still have faith in Kerala’s Chief Minister, who is also our neighbour, and in the party. That is why we gave a detailed complaint to the CM. We believe that he will take the necessary action," they added.

Complaint lodged with CM



The family members lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. They have also attached copies of the Facebook posts by CPM leader Karayi Rajan and others that sought to tarnish her image. In the complaint, they also pointed out the remarks made by the CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan during a press meet the other day, vilifying Reshma.



The family also alleged that the mobile phones of Reshma, her mother and minor daughter were taken by the police without even giving them a receipt. They further alleged that their photos were leaked from the police station to those unleashing cyberattacks.

The cyberactivists of the CPM are notorious for ruthless online attacks on their opponents.

Reshma quits job



Meanwhile, Reshma has resigned from her teaching job at the Amrita Vidyalayam in Punnol. Reshma, an English teacher, gave in her resignation on Monday even as the school management authorities were taking steps to suspend her in the wake of the case against her.



The school authorities said that they did not hand over the suspension order as they have received the resignation letter.

Nijil Das, the 14th accused in the Haridasan murder case, was arrested from the house at Pinarayi that is owned by T Prashanth, Reshma's husband. Reshma was arrested for harbouring the murder accused and later released on bail.