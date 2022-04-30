PC George spews communal remarks at Hindu summit; Youth League, Congress want him booked

Kozhikode: The Muslim Youth League has sought action against senior politician P C George for making a hateful speech against the Muslim community. Youth League state general secretary P K Firos on Saturday lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state police chief Anil Kant against George for insulting the community.

According to the complaint, George made communal remarks while addressing the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Speaking at the gathering, George said restaurants run by Muslims used a certain drop that causes impotence. He said the Muslims were trying to seize the country by sterilizing men and women (of other religions).

He said Muslims were trying to increase their population while Hindu and Christian women were reluctant to give birth to more babies. "Both Hindu and Christian women should beget at least four babies. Whenever I attend a marriage I tell the newly married couple this," he said.

Firos, in his complaint shared on Facebook, said George deliberately attempted to insult the Muslim community and create fissures in Kerala. "He has made serious and false allegations in his speech. They will put the Muslim community under a cloud of suspicion and cause a communal rift between the community and people of other faiths," he said. He sought to book George under IPC 153A and other relevant sections of the law.

Congress leaders Shafi Parambil and V T Balram also came out against George.

Balram asked the police to book George and put him behind bars. “What prevents Kerala police from registering a case against George? He is repeatedly spreading venom at public places," said Balram.

George, who was elected to the assembly from his once-fortress Poonjar with the support of a sizeable Muslim voters, had an uneasy relationship with the community since some of his remarks against the community became public. In the 2021 election, which he lost to LDF's Sebastian Kulathunkal, he had to cancel his campaign events in Muslim-dominant Petta area after the people there booed him away. George, who started his political career with the Kerala Congress (M) have been associated with the Congress-led UDF, CPM-led LDF and BJP-led NDA at different points of his life. He contested the 2016 and 2021 state polls as an independent. He won in 2016 but had to bite the dust in the last polls. He has courted controversies one after the other throughout his career with remarks targeting Muslims and women.