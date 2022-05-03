Kozhikode tuition teacher held for sexually abusing minor student

A 55-year-old parallel college teacher was arrested for sexually abusing a minor student in Kozhikode.

Babu, native of Vellur, Kodencherry in the district has been slapped with charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Babu is accused of molesting the student at a tuition centre on Monday. The student told her parents about the abuse and a case was registered on the complaint of the mother.

When the police found Babu he had reportedly been beaten up. It is understood that unknown persons had damaged the tuition centre and set it on fire Monday night.

The tuition centre had started functioning a month ago on the Vellur-Chalapram Road.