Snake skin found in food parcel bought from Nedumangad hotel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2022 08:55 PM IST
The circled part shows the impurity in the food parcel that is alleged to be part of a snake skin.

A hotel at Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram has been shut temporarily after the part of a snake skin was allegedly found in a food parcel they delivered on Thursday.

Based on the complaint filed by a family that ordered food from the hotel, authorities of the food safety department inspected the facility.

The caretakers have been directed to reopen the hotel that functions at Chandamukku only after cleaning it.

Priya, a native of Poovathoor had bought porotta for her daughter, a student of tenth grade. The youngster reportedly discovered the snake skin on a newspaper that was used to wrap the parcel.

The food safety department has taken the wrapping for examination.

