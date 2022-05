A houseboat employee drowned in the Punnamada Lake here.

The deceased, Aneesh (42) of Aneesh Bhavan, Nehru Trophy Ward, was found dead at Kayalchira.

Aneesh was returning home from work in a canoe. Later, locals found the vessel floating in the lake with his slippers in it.

The body was discovered after a search carried out by locals and fire & rescue personnel.

The body has been shifted to the Medical College Hospital at Alappuzha.