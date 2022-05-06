Registration of births and deaths; Kerala lags behind

New Delhi: Kerala is lagging behind in registering the births and deaths accurately. As per the report prepared by the central government linking civil registration systems, while Kerala registered 5.59 lakh births in 2011, the figure in 2020 came down to 4.45 lakh. The 2.5 lakh deaths registered in 2020 is less than the figures reported in the preceding years.

The birth and registration have to be reported within 21 days. This stipulation is being complied with 90 per cent in states like Gujarat, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu. However, in Kerala only 75 per cent births and 55 percent deaths are being registered within the stipulated time.

The decline in reporting in 11 states including Kerala has adversely affected the country's overall birth registrations. In 2019 a total of 2.48 birth registration took place while in 2020 the number came down to 2.42 crore. Of the total births taking place in the country , only 73.7 percent are taking place in hospitals and places with proper facilities.

Kerala cracks the whip

Kerala tops the list of states which have taken stringent action against the people and institutions which have committed lapses in reporting and registering the births and deaths. The report noted that Malappuram district and Payyannur municipality were outstanding on this front.

Man-woman ratio better

Kerala is one of the states which has the significant man-woman ratio in the country. As per the births registered in 2020, for every 1000 male children there are 969 girl children. Girl children are more in Arunachal and Ladakh - 1104 and 1011 girl child for every 1000 male child respectively).