Case against actor Joju George for violating rules in off-road race

Vagamon: The police has registered a case against film actor Joju George and the organisers of an off-roading event for alleged violation of rules. Idukki RTO and Vandiperiyar joint RTO will be responsible for the probe in the case.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has also asked the actor to present himself before the department directly for rash driving.

A video of the actor taking part in the ride on his Jeep Wrangler is now viral on social media.

According to the complaint submitted by Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), the off-road event was organised at an estate in Arappukad division in Kannamkulam, Vagamon, where no activity other than farming is allowed as per law.

Moreover, safety measures were not arranged during the ride by the organisers, said the complaint submitted by KSU Idukki district president Tony Thomas to the District Collector, District Police Chief and District Transport Officer.

Off-road trekking is banned in the district.

The Idukki SP had handed over the complaint to Vagamon police.

The event was organised by an organisation named ‘Jeevan Memorial UKO’. Actor Binu Pappan accompanied Joju during the ride.

Joju can be seen in the video enjoying the off-road ride. He had reached the venue, M M J Estate at Vagamon, on an invitation from the organisers.