Excise dept seizes, destroys Cannabis plant that grew over 4ft between Kochi Metro pillars

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 10, 2022 06:03 PM IST
Excise officers inspect the Cannabis plant that was seized from Palarivattom in Kochi on Monday night.

The Excise Department seized and destroyed a Cannabis (ganja) plant that had grown between the pillars of Kochi Metro here.

Based on a tip-off excise officers inspected the landscaped median between pillars 516 and 517 near a traffic signal at Palarivattom on Monday night.

They found a Cannabis plant of nearly four months that was measured at 130 cm with 31 branches.

RELATED ARTICLES

It is understood that as the ganja plant had grown amidst 'rajamalli' it had gone unnoticed. The excise suspects that someone had grown it purposefully.

A case has been registered and the probe has begun. The excise team is inspecting CCTV in the locality and has quizzed the staff that watered the plants.

Earlier, the excise had discovered and destroyed a Cannabis plant that was found on the roadside near the Thrippunithura Railway Station.

It was revealed that drug peddlers in the locality had grown the plant at Thrippunithura.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout