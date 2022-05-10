A Kerala Fire and Rescue Services personnel has been arrested in connection with last month's murder of RSS activist Sreenivasan in Palakkad.

The Palakkad Police on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of Jishad, a fire officer with the Kongad Station, who was being questioned for the last four days.

Jishad is accused of participating in the conspiracy to kill Sreenivasan at his shop in the Palakkad Town on April 16.

According to the investigating officers, Jishad helped the accused in the case on various occasions.

He is also accused of having ties with Popular Front of India (PFI) members who were arrested for the murder of RSS activist S Sanjith at Kinassery in the district on November 15 last year.

Palakkad District Police Chief R Viswanadh said they are probing other possible involvements in the case.

Jishad's is the 22nd arrest made in connection with the case, which was the second of political killings in Palakkad district reported in as many days mid-April. A day before Sreenivasan's murder, local PFI activist Subair was hacked to death at Elapully in the district.