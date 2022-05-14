Pope Francis to declare Devasahayam Pillai a saint on Sunday

Thiruvanathapuram: Pope Francis will canonize Blessed Devasahayam Pillai during a Canonization Mass in St Peter's Basilica in Vatican on Sunday, Church officials said.

Devasahayam Pillai, a Hindu converted to Christianity in the 18th century, will become the first Indian layman to be conferred sainthood, according to an announcement by the Congregation for the Causes of Saints in the Vatican.

The canonization of Devasahayam Pillai will take place at 10 am Vatican time on Sunday. At the event, Pope Francis would also canonize nine others.

Special prayers at native place

In connection with the canonization, special prayers began at the Catholic religious places under the Kottar and Kuzhithura diocese in Tamil Nadu bordering the southern part of Kerala on Thursday.

Sites linked with his life and martyrdom are in Kottar Diocese, in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

Celebrations are also being held at the first church named after Pillai at Chavalloorpotta in Parassala under the Neyyattinkara diocese. Dr Vincent Samuel, bishop of the Neyyattinkara diocese, will lead the pontifical prayers at 6 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, from 5 pm on Sunday, Dr Thomas J Netto, Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese, will lead the pontifical prayers at St Joseph’s Cathedral, Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram city.

Early life and renewal of faith

Pillai, who was born into a Hindu Nair family at Nattalam in Kanyakumari district, which was part of erstwhile Travancore kingdom, on 23 April, 1712, took the name "Lazarus" after embracing Christianity in 1745.

"Lazarus" or "Devasahayam" in the local language, means "God is my help".

"While preaching, he particularly insisted on the equality of all people, despite caste differences. This aroused the hatred of the higher classes, and he was arrested in 1749. After enduring increasing hardships, he received the crown of martyrdom when he was shot on 14 January 1752", the Vatican had said in a note earlier.

Devasahayam was declared Blessed on December 2, 2012, in Kottar, 300 years after his birth. He belongs to the Latine rite Church.

The Vatican has so far declared four Kerala-born Indian Catholics as Saints. While Fr Kuriakose Elias Chavara and Sister Euphrasia were canonised into the league of saints by Pope Francis in 2014, sister Alphonsa was declared a saint in 2008. Sister Alphonsa was the first native Indian to be canonized.

In 2019 nun Mariam Thresia was canonised.

The first to be canonised from India was Portuguese Indian lay brother Gonsalo Garcia from Vasai, near Mumbai. He was canonised in 1862. The other two are Goan priest Joseph Vaz and Mother Teresa, who were declared saints in 1995 and 2016.

