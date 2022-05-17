Developments at Gyanvapi Masjid reminds one of Babri incident: Former Kerala minister MA Baby

CPM Politburo member and former Kerala minister MA Baby has said "the developments at Gyanvapi Masjid reminds one of the Babri Masjid incident".

Baby revisited the ongoing controversy, including the sealing of a pond in the Masjid complex after it was claimed that a 'shivling' was found there.

The claim was based on a court-mandated videography survey.

"Inspections were done there based on a court's directive. The inspection in itself is a matter of debate and a report is awaited. Despite that, the court ordered to seal a pond, used by Muslims for performing ritual ablutions before offering namaz, merely based on a petitioner's remarks," Baby said.

The veteran communist leader said he was hopeful of the Supreme Court's intervention and a just ruling. "The incidents that took place go against our secular ideas. It is also a violation of a place of worship.

"In this land where those in power show scant regard for the constitution, the public must step forward against such injustice and dangerous practices," Baby wrote.

On Tuesday, the Varanasi Court removed advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra on grounds of non-cooperation from submitting the report on the survey done at the mosque premises.

