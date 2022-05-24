Actor assault case: HC Judge Kauser recuses from hearing survivor's petition

Kochi: Kerala High Court Judge Kauser Edappagath recused himself from hearing a petition filed by the film actress who was sexually assaulted in February 2017. This follows a demand made by the actor as soon as the court proceedings commenced to take up her plea on Tuesday.

The actor conveyed her demand through Adv P V Mini. Another bench will take up the petition. The Chief Justice will decide on the bench that will hear the petition. The date of hearing will be announced later.

As reported earlier the 35-year-old cine artiste alleged in her petition that a move to derail the probe is on due to political pressure. In her plea the actor sought the court's intervention to secure justice.