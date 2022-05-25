Kerala to witness heavy rain, Yellow alert in 4 districts today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 25, 2022 07:56 AM IST
Kochi: A commuter holds an umbrella as he rides a bicycle amid rainfall ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, in Kochi, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to experience heavy rainfall till Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed.

The weather office has sounded a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Kozhikode on Wednesday.

On May 26, yellow alert will be in force in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki. Pathanamthitta will join these districts on May 27 and the same districts will be under the same alert on May 28 as well.

Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till May 28. 

The Met department has also predicted that squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. Hence, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the seas.

