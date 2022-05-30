Chingavanam-Ettumanoor 2nd line opened, doubling of Kottayam route finally over

Kottayam: The fully electrified double-track railway between Chingavanam and Ettumanoor railway stations in Kottayam district was commissioned on Sunday. The double track became a reality after the pending work on the 16.7-km second line on the Kayamkulam-Kottayam-Ernakulam route was over and received the nod from the Commissioner of Rail Safety.

Kerala earned the distinction of a State having a fully electrified double track with the opening of the second line connecting two stations on either side of the Kottayam railway station.

The track was officially opened for rail traffic after the Palakkad Junction-Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express was flagged off from Kottayam railway station at 9.45 pm.

The train was flagged off by Kottayam railway station manager Babu Thomas in the presence of Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, DRM Mukund Ramaswamy, Southern Railway construction division chief administrative officer Rajendra Prasad Jhingar and chief engineer V Rajagopal.

The Palaruvi express arrived at platform No 2 of Kottayam station at 9.35 pm. Prior to this train, Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Mail had passed through this line. The Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam Vanchinad Express was in platform No 3 when Palaruvi Express arrived at Kottayam station.

Finishing touches

The works on the new line were completed by 6.30 pm on Sunday. Subsequently, the chief administrative officer of the Southern Railway construction division carried out a final trial on the new track on an inspection vehicle. Subsequently, the double line was handed over to the commercial division of Southern Railways for operation.

The task of linking the railway line going through platform No 1 with the main line is yet to be completed. Till its completion, platform No 2 to platform No 5 would be used for rail traffic.

It was back in 2001 that sanction was received for the doubling the Kayamkulam-Kottayam-Ernakulam route. Initially, clearance was given for work on the Ernakulam–Mulanthuruthy stretch and subsequently, other areas were covered. The last stretch from Chingavanam to Ettumanoor is ready now after 21 years.