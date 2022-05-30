Idukki: A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a few people at a tea plantation at Santhanpara in Kerala's hilly Idukki district on Sunday evening.

The teenager hailing from West Bengal was visiting the Poopara viewpoint at Santhanpara with a friend. Four local residents allegedly attacked and chased away the girl's male companion before dragging her into the tea estate and raping her.

When the girl's friend raised an alarm and arrived at the site with help, the assailants escaped.

Two individuals, including a minor has been arrested, the police informed.



The girl's parents had arrived in Idukki from Bengal for working at a cardamom plantation. She visited the viewpoint, which is a popular tourist spot, with a youth working at the cardamom plantation.

The teenager will be subjected to a medical check-up.

The police have registered a case over the gang-rape and a hunt is on for the rapists.