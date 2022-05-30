15-year-old sexually assaulted while sightseeing in Idukki; 2, including minor, arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 30, 2022 09:56 AM IST Updated: May 30, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Poopara. Photo: Manorama

Idukki: A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a few people at a tea plantation at Santhanpara in Kerala's hilly Idukki district on Sunday evening.

The teenager hailing from West Bengal was visiting the Poopara viewpoint at Santhanpara with a friend. Four local residents allegedly attacked and chased away the girl's male companion before dragging her into the tea estate and raping her.

When the girl's friend raised an alarm and arrived at the site with help, the assailants escaped.

RELATED ARTICLES

Two individuals, including a minor has been arrested, the police informed.

The girl's parents had arrived in Idukki from Bengal for working at a cardamom plantation. She visited the viewpoint, which is a popular tourist spot, with a youth working at the cardamom plantation.

The teenager will be subjected to a medical check-up.
The police have registered a case over the gang-rape and a hunt is on for the rapists. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout