Petition seeks action on Bhagyalakshmi for remarks against court hearing actor assault case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 02, 2022 08:02 PM IST
Bhagyalakshmi. File photo

A petition has been filed by an advocate demanding action on dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi for allegedly making remarks against a court in connection with a 2017 assault case in which leading Malayalam actor Dileep is accused.

MR Dhanil, an advocate in the High Court of Kerala has filed the petition before the Advocate General.

Bhagyalakshmi allegedly said that the court had written its verdict and the proceedings were merely a drama.

"Only the rich can move the court, turn any number of witnesses hostile and go to any extent and do any malpractice," Bhagyalakshmi allegedly said.

"The courts are telling us that the poor should watch all this and live a life of suffering. They have written the verdict. It just has to be pronounced. Whatever is happening now is a play."

