Graffiti on Kochi Metro trains: Police suspect insider job

Kochi: People within the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) are suspected to be behind the drawing of graffiti on the coaches of the metro trains. The ongoing probe pointed to such a possibility even though the police earlier suspected the role of a global network of graffiti artists.

The Metro Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 447 and 427 which pertain to trespassing and destruction of public property.

The KMRL has launched a parallel probe into the incident. Its attempt to hide the incident initially had also generated suspicion regarding the matter.

The graffiti on the metro rail coach which read 'Burn Play' and 'First Hit' was seen on the coach on May 22. It was only after the news regarding the graffiti became viral that the KMRL agreed to confirm the incident.

C H Nagaraju, the City Police Commissioner, had earlier suspected the role of ‘Rail Hoons’ behind the incident.

Rail Hoons is an international group of graffiti artists notorious for displaying their creative skills in public places. Graffiti damage by Rail Hoons on public properties and vehicles are common abroad.

"The graffiti resembles the poster of a recent Hollywood crime thriller ‘BURN’,” the Commissioner said.