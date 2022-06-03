'Thrikkakara has spoken out against Mundu Modi’s arrogance,' says Jairam Ramesh on the by-election victory

Kochi: Celebrating Uma Thomas' victory in Thrikkakara, Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted on June 3 morning, “The people of Thrikkakara have spoken up resoundingly against Mundu Modi’s arrogance and his pet K-Rail project, reflecting the sentiment of lakhs of people across Kerala. The verdict is also a great tribute to the life and work of PT Thomas!” The leader giving Pinarayi Vijayan the name 'Mundu Modi' has not gone down well on social media. However, the UDF circles are too busy to notice, thanks to the massive 25000-margin victory of Uma Thomas, over her main opponent Dr Jo Joseph of the CPM.

Around when Uma's victory was almost certain, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor wrote on his page, “There’s no longer any doubt that #UmaThomas will win a thumping victory when the final results are out in the Thrikkakara by-election. Her lead already exceeds 15,000. Congratulations to her and to ⁦INCKerala!!” Her final lead was 25,016 votes.

Former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said about the victory, "Pinarayi Vijayan, who arrived in Thrikkakara to secure a century has been clean bowled."

Meanwhile, former CM Oommen Chandy observed, "Today's result is the fruit of the combined efforts of UDF and Congress. The people of Thrikkakara have destroyed Pinarayi's greed for 100 seats. The LDF government has no right to claim about development in Ernakulam. They have always stood against development in the district."

According to A K Antony, the verdict should be a lesson for the CM and the CPM. "Despite the hefty campaigning by the LDF, including the CM and others, the people of

Thrikkakara rejected the government's overconfidence and stubbornness," he adds. MP Hibi Eden's wife even broke out into a dance to celebrate the victory, in a short video on her social media page.

Meanwhile, reacting to the poll outcome, CPM Ernakulam district secretary C N Mohanan told the media the verdict was unexpected."CPM was not expecting a defeat in the Thrikkakara by-election. The problem was not with the selection of candidate. We had identified the issues of the Thrikkakara residents and operated accordingly. Unfortunately, the mandate did not go in our favour. We shall examine the reason for the loss," Mohanan said.

Mohan refuted the charge the UDF victory is a setback to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who spearheaded the campaign in the constituency. "The Chief Minister did not lead the election campaign. The District committee led the campaign. The results are not a verdict on the LDF reign in Kerala. It is merely a mandate delivered by a constituency in Kerala," he said.

BJP-supporting TV commentator Sreejith Panicker wrote on his page, reacting to Mohan's comment, “CPI(M) has come out defending CM Pinarayi Vijayan after the terrible loss in Thrikkakara by-poll. Had they won, they would've given all credit to Vijayan, but because they lost, they're claiming the 'captain' wasn't leading the campaign. Forgot his camping there for the campaign?”

Congress Ernakulam district president Mohammed Shiyas said the verdict is a fitting reply to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had appeased communal elements to win the bypoll.

Sudhakaran demands CM's resignation

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran said CM Pinarayi Vijayan should take the full responsibility for the poll outcome and should resign immediately.

The by-election was held in the wake of the death of Congress legislator P T Thomas. Congress had fielded Uma Thomas, the wife of the late legislator.

The Left candidate was cardiologist Dr Jo Joseph of the CPM. The BJP was also in the fray with its seasoned leader A N Radhakrishnan as the candidate.

Out of 1.96 lakh voters, 1.35 lakh had cast their votes pegging the polling percentage at 68.77 per cent. The voter turnout for the bypoll was relatively the lowest since the formation of the constituency in 2011.