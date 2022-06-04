COVID-19 rearing its head again in Kerala after a lull

Thiruvananthapuram: After a lull COVID-19 is rearing its head again in Kerala and elsewhere even as day-to-day affairs have almost returned to the pre-pandemic normalcy.

The situation in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts, which have reported an increase in new COVID-19 cases, would be monitored closely. The people with suspected symptoms should get tested themselves. Those suffering from infectious diseases should immediately subject themselves to Covid test, the State health authorities urged.

Centre sounds alert

The Union health department has asked the State health authorities to step up vigil as Kerala has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases now. In a letter Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked State Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Rajan Khobargade to take all precautionary and preventive measures to check the spread of infection.

Kerala reported 31.14 percent of the total COVID-19 cases reported nationwide during the week that ended on Friday.

In all 4,041 fresh cases, 2,363 recoveries and 10 deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, states the data updated by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday.

Eleven districts in Kerala are witnessing the spread of COVID-19. In view of the current situation, the Union health secretary has asked the state government to step up vigil and handle the situation effectively.

The number of infected persons increased by 7.8 percent compared to previous weeks, the letter pointed out.

In the week ending May 27, the number of Covid positive patients in the state was 4,139. The next week it rose to 6,556.

Omicron variant mostly

The State health department has, however, allayed apprehensions in the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19.

At present most people in Kerala have been infected with the Omicron variant of the disease-causing coronavirus. No other variant has been detected yet.

At a high-level meeting State Health Minister Veena George directed officials to step up an awareness campaign along with enforcement of Covid protocol and safety measures.

Health experts pointed out that it is important to live with Covid by complying with protective measures like wearing masks.

Vaccination drive loses steam

Of late, with the significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases after the pandemic raged for over two years, public are reluctant to take the vaccine against the scourge. This may adversely affect us in the coming days. Those who are eligible for taking the second dose and the protective dose should go ahead and get themselves vaccinated, health experts advised.

The health department will take measures in consultation with the education department for administering vaccines to all children in the wake of the reopening of schools in the state.

The data of people who have not taken vaccines yet would be compiled at the local level.

Field workers will be entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that people take vaccines at the local level. Steps should be taken to ensure the protection of bed-ridden people and the elderly, the health department said.