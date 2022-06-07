Kozhikode man steals from own house, leaves bigger shoe marks to mislead cops; busted

A Kozhikode man was arrested on Tuesday for breaking into own house and stealing from his father's savings to repay a debt.

Sinish (Appus), son of Punathil Babu, of Pariyangad, confessed to stealing Rs 50,000 from his father's cabinet.

The incident occurred on Friday when his parents were not home. Sinish had sent his wife to her house before breaking into the house.



To mislead the investigators, Sinish wore bigger shoes that he later threw on the premises. He sprinkled chilly powder on the floor and left shoe marks.

The accused reportedly told the police that he had stolen from his house even before and was encouraged to do it again as the previous attempts went unnoticed. He was released on bail.

The Mavoor Police had conducted the investigation.