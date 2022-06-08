Actress assault case: Balachandrakumar's tab holding Dileep's voice clips is missing, court told

Kochi: Digital evidence has become critical in the further probe into the 2017 case of sexually assaulting a film actress. The Crime Branch focus now is on a laptop and tab belonging to filmmaker Balachandrakumar who was once close to co-accused actor Dileep.

The prosecution has apprised the trial court the other day that Balachandrakumar's laptop containing a few important voice files is currently in the possession of TN Suraj, the brother-in-law of co-accused actor Dileep, and a search to recover it would be carried out.

However, the prosecution did not disclose the circumstances under which the laptop landed in the hands of Suraj. The prosecution further informed the court that since the matter was under investigation, it was difficult for them to disclose the details at this stage.

Balachandrakumar who had alleged Dileep and his associates had plotted to harm a few cops has also claimed his tab is missing. It reportedly contains audio files that could implicate Dileep and others in the second case registered over the alleged conspiracy.

Balachandrakumar had first transferred these audio files to the laptop and later they were stored in a pen drive.

The defence side told the court that these voice clips had been tampered with before they were handed over to the investigating agency.

The counsel for the accused told the court that an eight-minute voice clip of Balachandrakumar that has a bearing on the case would be submitted before the court in the coming days.

The court sought to know why the arrest of Dileep's accomplice G Sharath in connection with the case was not intimated to it.

Meanwhile, the arguments on the petition seeking cancellation of Dileep's bail will continue on June 14.