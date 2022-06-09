KSRTC higher-ups can wait, clear dues of ordinary workers first: HC

Kochi: The High Court has ordered the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to prioritise clearing the dues of ground-level employees first, and only then move on to paying the higher-ups.

The court asked KSRTC to disburse the salaries of drivers, conductors, mechanics, ministerial and store employees at the earliest. “Without giving their salaries, the corporation need not pay its higher ranking officials,” observed the court. This directive should be followed until further orders.

The court reserved its judgment on blocking the salary of the managing director of KSRTC. However, the court may have to consider it later.

Single Bench Judge Devan Ramachandran made these observations while considering a plea by a group of KSRTC workers seeking intervention of the court in ensuring the disbursal of employees' salaries before the fifth of every month.

“Going by the statement of loss submitted by the KSRTC, the court not expect the corporation to come out of the crisis in the near future or become self-reliant,” stated the court. It also asked the State government to inform within two weeks the steps taken to deal with this situation. The court instructed KSRTC to submit the corporation's assets and liability statement as well.

While pointing out that the KSRTC has many assets like vehicles, buildings and land, the court said that the liabilities would skyrocket if the corporation merely kept on paying interest for its bank loans.

Representational image. PHOTO: Manorama

During the argument session, the court asked how long the KSRTC would survive merely on the basis of the generosity shown by the government.

The court also asked how long would it be possible for the government to allow the depletion of its treasury.

HC favours full-time CMD

While responding to the government's submission that the CMD was appointed on deputation from the government service, the High Court said that the corporation needed a full-time CMD, having no other responsibilities.

A CMD in the KSRTC should possess specialised knowledge in the field and management skills. The person should be able to attract investment.

While criticising the move to make KSRTC buses classrooms for students, the court asked how long students would sit and study there. The court's advice was that the KSRTC should try earn profit by operating the maximum number of buses.

While pointing out that the KSRTC currently has a loan liability of Rs 3,122 crore, the court said that these loans were availed by the corporation for building shopping complexes and other such projects. Apart from incurring expenses for diesel and salary, the rest of the revenue goes for repaying these loans.

The court noted that the private bus service sector, despite facing similar issues like students' concession, was still surviving.

Says 'NO' to strike

The court said it would not support the employees' cause if the latter resorted to agitation by disrupting bus services. If you have belief only in union leaders, you can follow them. If employees disrupt bus services by launching a flash strike in protest against the KSRTC CMD, the people will be the ultimate sufferers, reminded the Judge.

The court also delineated the plight of thousands of rusting buses parked in the yard, and toilets in the depots. But the court ridiculed that there was no dearth of flags and hanging decorations in depots even now.

Meanwhile, KSRTC told the court that one of the reasons for the corporation's present condition is the non-cooperation of employees and unions.

But the government struck a different note in this regard. It said that the employees working in a service sector like KSRTC have the right to form unions and bargain for better service conditions.

Lauds sincerity of KSRTC staff

While remembering the KSRTC employees who died in the bus accident at Avinashi in Tamil Nadu, Devan Ramchandran said that there were many employees in the KSRTC who were sincere in their work.

While referring to KSRTC driver V D Girish and conductor V R Baiju, who lost their lives in the Avinashi mishap, the court said that they showed utmost sincerity towards the corporation and the people.

On an earlier occasion, these two crew members took the initiative to admit a woman passenger to hospital immediately after she suffered a heart attack in the KSRTC bus manned by them.

The daughter of a member of the personal staff of Justice Devan Ramachandran had died in the Avinashi bus mishap.