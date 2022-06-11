Girl hacked by jilted lover battling for life, assailant arrested

Nadapuram: A jilted lover who grievously injured a college girl in broad daylight a couple of days ago has been arrested. Naheema, who sustained serious injuries on her neck and head, continues to be critical.

Police arrested Mokeri Rafnas on Friday morning as soon as he was discharged from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where he was treated for self-inflicted minor injuries. He had slashed his own wrist after attacking the girl on Thursday.

His arrest was recorded at the Nadapuram Police Station on Friday morning.

Later the Police took him to the crime spot at Perode to collect evidence. He was also taken to the petrol pumps in Kallachi and Vattoli from where he had bought petrol, and the shop in Kakkattil from where he had bought the bill hook that was used to hack the girl.

Rafnas, in his statement, had said that he intended to kill the girl for denying his proposal and had planned to burn her with the petrol he had carried with him, informed police.