'When I was chief minister, they even pelted stones at me,' says former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

One of the many leaders in the opposition displeased with the heightened security and unusual restrictions in the wake of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's public events is his predecessor, Oommen Chandy.

The veteran Congress leader has reminded the incumbent that "those who use the power to govern, must also respect the right to protest".

"In a democracy, the public has a right to protest," said Oommen Chandy.

"During my time (as chief minister) there were no such security restrictions. Even stones were pelted, remember? Had the crowd been disbursed no one would have thrown stones at my car, right?"

L-R: Oommen Chandy displays the injuries he sustained during stone pelting in October 2013. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Chandy was referring to an incident from October 2013 when LDF activists had pelted stones at his convoy in Kannur injuring him.

Then, chief minister Chandy was been gheraoed by CPM and DYFI workers over the Solar Scam. Chandy had sustained injuries on his head and chest after the CM's car had bore the brunt of the attack.

"The chief minister's security is important and his travel shouldn't be obstructed. That has to be ensured by the police.

"But to say that the public can't wear black dress or masks or wave black flags is not right in a democracy, isn't it?" said Chandy.

Congress and BJP have stepped up their protests against CM Vijayan in the wake of recent revelations by Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case-accused Swapna Suresh.

Chandy, who was at the receiving end during his term as Kerala CM, feels protests that remain within limits shouldn't be obstructed.

"Protests shouldn't cross the limit too. When they were in the opposition, their protests breached all boundaries. But, now there has not been any violence or attempts to destroy public assets, and under such a situation, these restrictions have caused great difficulty to the public," said Chandy.

He said that Kerala "does not deserve a police raj".

"The chief minister has to address these issues. In a democracy, those holding the majority have the right to govern, but at the same time, the others have the right to protest if things are not right," he said.