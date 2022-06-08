'I'm suffering' but CM's wife and daughter are living a luxurious life, says Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh has claimed double standards are employed for the 'women' who are directly or indirectly linked to the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, in which she is accused.

Swapna specifically named two - Kamala and Veena - the wife and daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The two along with a third woman, former bureaucrat Nalini Netto, are named in Swapna's statement that was given before a Magistrate the other day.

"The other women involved in this case or the wives or mothers of those involved are living happily," Swapna told media persons.

"Be it Mrs Kamala or Mrs Veena or many other ladies. They are not suffering, they are still enjoying a luxurious life. It is I who is still suffering," she added.

Swapna reiterated that she had no agenda other than that of a mother seeking a better life for her children.

"Let me live, please. It is a little difficult for a woman and a mother. I have to raise my children and I think it is logical and fair."