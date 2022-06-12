Malayali doctor, 27, dies in Liverpool car accident

United Kingdom: A Malayali doctor passed away in a car accident in Liverpool here on Saturday.



Changanassery native Dr Jyothis Manaliyil (Joel-27) died during an accident at M6 motorway in Britain.

He is the elder son of Jojappan and Jessy from Changanassery's Manaliyil family.

The incident occurred in the evening while Joel was returning to his residence in St Helens from Bolton Hospital here. The car crashed into a divider on the motorway before catching fire. Joel had joined the hospital a year ago after completing his study.

Joel's parents are an active presence in Liverpool Our Lady Queen of Peace church and the Malayali association here.