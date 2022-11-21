Car falls in river; man drowns a stone’s throw away from home

Thalayolaparambu: In a tragic incident, a man drowned when the car he was driving fell into a river a few metres from his house.

The deceased was Ashokan and the accident took place in the Muvattupuzha River at Chakkala, Vadayar in Vaikom, in Kottayam district around 9 pm on Sunday.



Incidentally, Ashokan was rushing home from a function he was attending at K R Auditorium, Thalayolaparambu, to be with his family members who were suffering from fever. At the 25th anniversary celebrations of the organisation ‘Pegasus’ held at the auditorium, all members were accompanied by their family. However, Ashokan attended the event all alone. He told other members that his close ones had a mild fever and that he would return home early.

After having food at the function, Ashokan informed the others that he was leaving. He did not wait for a musical programme which was to follow. Unfortunately, that trip home turned out to be Ashokan’s last journey.

On the way home, Ashokan’s car slipped into the Muvattupuzha River near the Unni Misiha (Infant Jesus) Church at Vadayar. The spot was a stone’s throw away from his house.

A rescue mission was launched, but Ashokan’s life could not be saved. The police team which carried out the efforts was led by Sub-Inspector Sudheer of Thalayolaparambu police station and Fire and Rescue Services officials engaged in the task included Assistant Station Officer Jayachandran and T Shaji Kumar and Scuba Team Officer H Hareesh.

As Ashokan was a popular figure in Thalayolaparambu and nearby areas, his death caused widespread distress among the residents.