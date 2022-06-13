An all-black PC George calls for Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation

Kottayam: Donning a black attire in visible protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's "anti-democratic measures" to quell protests, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader PC George on Monday challenged the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) to break their silence.

"When there are so many protests and public outcry against the Chief Minister, why is his party, the CPM, keeping silent?" George asked.

"Pinarayi Vijayan is the most corrupt in the state," George alleged.

His statements come just days after Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in 2020's gold smuggling case that rattled Kerala, levelled a set of accusations against the Chief Minister (CM).

According to her statement, the CM and his family were involved in nefarious and anti-national activities at the UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram.

Swapna also alleged that forces allied to the CM were now pressing her to not reveal the matters of the case. She said she has hired private security guards for her safety.

PC George heaped further pressure on the State machinery by threatening to lodge a complaint with the President of India if it is found that there are discrepancies in the gold smuggling investigation.

"It is easy to cast dialogues whilst hiding behind security personnel," George said, mocking the enhanced security that was deployed to escort the CM on his travels across Kerala.

"If Vijayan has any dignity, he should resign and face a judicial inquiry," George added.

George also dismissed the recent revelations of Saritha, an accused in the solar scam case - another sensational case that rocked Kerala's highest offices.

He said Saritha and Vijayan were working together. "The solar scam is their conspiracy," George added.

George also made clear that it was his second public appearance wearing the black. "This is in protest against the CM's anti-people measures to quell trivial protests."

The first time George donned the black was to express his stand during the Sabarimala protests.

Recently, Pinarayi Vijayan had drawn flak for urging people attending his events and rallies - including media professionals - to refrain from wearing the black.

Both the Opposition Congress and BJP had scuffles with the police over this.

The 2020 gold smuggling care was cracked open when the Customs busted a smuggling racket linked to the Thiruvanthapuram consulate.

The probe revealed that consular staff were hand in glove with gold smugglers in Kerala and the Middle East.

They used the diplomatic baggage to carry out smuggling. Money laundering also was likely attempted by the syndicate that enjoyed political patronage.

Swapna was working at the Thiruvananthapuram Consulate of the United Arab Emirates then. She is currently out on bail.