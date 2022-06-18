81st death anniversary of Ayyankali observed today

Thiruvananthapuram: Various organisations observe the 81st death anniversary of social reformer Ayyankali, who led the crusade against inequality, on Saturday.



A floral tribute will be paid to the Ayyankkali statue at Vellayambalam Junction here on Saturday.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate the ‘Navodhana Smrithi Sangamam’ and commemorative meet at Venganoor at 3 pm. C Divakaran will deliver the commemorative speech. Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha general secretary Punnala Sreekumar will preside over the function.