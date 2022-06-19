Koyilandi Taluk Hospital fires temporary staff for rude response to an enquiry

The Koyilandi Taluk Hospital dismissed a temporary staff for rude behaviour toward a person who dialled the enquiry.

The other day, a person rang up the hospital to check the availability of an orthopaedic.

The staff was impolite and unwilling to help. It was after the phone call had been leaked that the incident came to light.

The Koyilandi Municipality took action on the native of Chenkottukavu in the wake of the controversy.

Here is how the conversation went:

Enquirer: Hello, wanted to know on which days the bone doctor is available.

Staff: The bone doctor will be available when not on leave.

Enquirer: Which all days? Everyday?

Staff: Doctor will be available if not on leave.

Enquirer: Is the doctor available today?

Staff: To know about today dial 2630142.