Ten years of POCSO Act: Police apathy, partisan CWCs stymie justice delivery in Kerala

Kollam: It has been ten years since the enactment of the ambitious Protection of Children against Sexual Abuse (POCSO) Act in India, as part of the nation’s child protection policies.

Though the law insists on filing the charge sheet within 90 days and completing the trial within a year in cases under the POCSO Act, there are hundreds of child abuse cases in Kerala on which trials are yet to begin, even after 5 years.

Besides, there are many incidents of police inaction despite clear, written complaints.

A POCSO case survivor from Kannur, staying at a rescue home, had recently complained against Police inaction as the Police failed to take the accused - her father who had sexually assaulted her continuously for three years - into custody even after four years since the incident came to light.

As many as 1,142 cases have been registered under the POCSO Act this year alone, in the State. The trial proceedings have picked up pace after 28 Special fast-track courts have been set up to exclusively hear POCSO cases and ensure quick delivery of justice to the survivors.

There have been complaints that even the Child Welfare Committees (CWC) and other such systems which play a crucial role in the enforcement of the law against child abuse, have taken sides to sabotage the case.

The State is still making baby steps and has a long way to go with regard to enforcing the law in a child-friendly manner, say those in the field of child welfare. The state of most of the shelter homes remains pathetic. There is no system in place for the rehabilitation of the survivors.

The appointment of those with no qualifications as CWC members, purely based on political interests, is strongly condemned. The term of the current CWCs has expired on March 6. Though the interviews to select new members are already complete, the list has not been published yet.