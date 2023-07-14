Youth takes minor girl after attacking Childline officers with beer bottle at Thrissur Railway Station

A young man fled with a minor girl from the custody of the Childline after assaulting its officers at the Thrissur Railway Station on Friday.

According to the Childline officers, the youngster, who was aged about 20, attacked two of them with a broken beer bottle and took the 16-year-old girl.



The officers said the youngster and the girl managed to escape by entering the Kannur-Alapuzha Intercity Express that was leaving the platform.

The Childline officers said they had rescued the girl by 4.50 am from one end of a platform after being alerted by railways officers.

"We were talking to the girl and were in the process of getting more details. We had to produce her before the Child Welfare Committee by 11 am. But by 10, the youngster forced himself into the room and threatened us with a broken beer bottle," a Childline officer told mediapersons.



She said he pressed the bottle against her neck and also placed it on her head. The officer sustained minor injuries on one hand.

It is understood that the youngster and the girl are not from Kerala. The Childline officers have submitted a report to the CWC.