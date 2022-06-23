Court to record Saritha Nair’s confidential statement on Thursday

Kochi: Ernakulam Magistrate Court will record the confidential statement of Saritha Nair, the key accused in the solar case, on the conspiracy charges registered by the police in the context of fresh revelations made by Swapna Suresh, the accused in the case on gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage channel.



Saritha’s statement would be recorded amid allegations that Swapna’s accusations are aimed at political sabotage. Swapna had earlier stated that Saritha had attempted to contact her directly many times, but she did not give her a chance.

Saritha had claimed earlier that Swapna Suresh had told her in prison that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not a party in the gold smuggling case, and that Swapna has no evidence to prove what she has claimed. "We were together in jail. She had told me that the CM was not a party in this and that was the reason she was being denied bail," according to Saritha.

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court had also dismissed a petition filed by Saritha seeking a copy of Swapna's 164 statement.

The court had said that the statement can only be shared with the investigating agency as the High Court had ruled in this regard, and the statement can't be shared until the investigation wraps up. Saritha's lawyer had said that they will move the High Court for the same.

Saritha had also deposed before the special investigation team that politician PC George and Crime magazine editor TP Nandakumar were behind the recent allegations leveled by Swapna.