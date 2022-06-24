Kalpetta DySP suspended for SFI rampage in Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 24, 2022 10:53 PM IST Updated: June 24, 2022 11:13 PM IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The DySP of Kalpetta has been suspended over the attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office by SFI activists earlier on the day.

The action was based on a directive issued by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who instructed the state police chief to appoint another officer in place of the suspended cop.

Vijayan had condemned the acts of vandalism from his party's (CPM) students' organisation that kicked off a statewide protest from Congress.

The state government has ordered a high-level probe into the incident, the visuals of which went viral. SFI flags were waved from the windows of Gandhi's office while the activists allegedly damaged the interiors.

The ADGP (headquarters) has been assigned the task of leading the probe. The chief minister has instructed additional chief secretary, Home Department to submit a report within a week.

