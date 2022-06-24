Malayalam
SFI activists vandalise Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 24, 2022 04:55 PM IST Updated: June 24, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in Kainatty near Kalpetta here was vandalised by Students Federation of India (SFI) activists on Friday.

The mob, irked by the recent Supreme Court order mandating an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of a kilometre around all protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, demanded that Gandhi break his silence on the matter.

Chairs were smashed and office workers were reportedly beaten. Congress leader and MLA T Siddique alleged that the attack was a premeditated one and lambasted the SFI, calling them "goons".

He also rapped the Chief Minister for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Tension is rife in the area.

Recently, the Supreme Court had ordered that every protected forest, national park and wildlife sanctuary in India should have a mandatory ESZ of a minimum of 1 km starting from their demarcated boundaries.

In response, the Kerala Forest Department has tasked a team to study the likely impact of human habitations on the implementation of the SC order.

Rahul Gandhi is a member of parliament from Wayanad, a hilly district in northern Kerala.

Click here to read a Manorama Yearbook Online interview on this issue with eminent ecologist Madhav Gadgil.

