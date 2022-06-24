Tvm BJP leader resigns after son-in-law is held for growing ganja in his house

'One who cannot manage his house is not eligible to lead the people.'

That was a Facebook post from Santhosh Vilappil, announcing his decision to resign as Thiruvananthapuram district president of BJP's SC (Scheduled Castes) Morcha.

Santhosh also penned a lengthy post, in which he explained his decision allegedly based on a moral high ground.

Santhosh's son-in-law Ranjith (33) was arrested for growing ganja plants (cannabis) at his residence at Malayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ranjith was staying upstairs in Santhosh's house and he allegedly grew the banned plant between vegetables. A shadow police team confiscated 17 saplings of ganja grown in 2 plastic bags from the house.

However, Santhosh has claimed that it was he who informed the police once he came to know of the malpractice. "Not just my son-in-law, even if it was my son, I would take the initiative to bring him before justice," Santhosh noted.

Santhosh had contested as NDA candidate in the local body polls from the Malayinkeezhu Division of the Thiruvananthapuram District Panchayat.